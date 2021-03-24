This July 21, 2019, photo in Pontianak, Indonesia, shows Robin McDowell, left, and Margie Mason, two investigative reporters at The Associated Press. The two won the 2021 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics for a series on palm oil labor abuses, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Journalism Ethics announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The center said Mason and McDowell went to extraordinary lengths to interview more than 130 current and former palm oil workers in Indonesia and Malaysia and captured stories of vulnerable people producing one of the most widespread commodities on the planet. (AP Photo/Robin McDowell)