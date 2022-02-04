WAUKESHA — Catholic Memorial High School and the Roman Catholic community of Waukesha were on display Thursday during a visit from Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki and Assembly Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, as part of the celebration of Catholic Schools Week.
“To celebrate everything that Catholic schools accomplish is a tradition we cherish very much,” said CMH President Donna Bembenek.
Hundreds from the local Catholic community gathered at CMH Thursday morning for an all-school Mass.
Allen recognized CMH’s girls tennis, girls rugby and football teams all for their state championship victories. Each team stood and received applause.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Allen also recognized longtime CMH Dean of Students Steve Plechaty, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 44 years with the school — he received a standing ovation. Plechaty will continue as head varsity boys and girls golf coach. He earned the All-State Coach of the Year award five times, and was also a seven-time All-Area Coach of the Year, saw the school win seven Golf State Championships, and more. He was inducted into the CMH Hall of Fame in 2018.
Listecki emphasized the importance of realizing one’s potential.
“Every story is crafted by God, but it’s our responsibility to make sure we fulfill it,” he said, adding that many in the crowd will be called on to do different things.
Listecki also said Catholic education instills a “sense of responsibility to others” through outreach to neighbors and the local community.