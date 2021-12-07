WAUKESHA — The Waukesha North Varsity Dance Team is hosting a number of area high school dance teams for a benefit performance for the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team on Wednesday, Dec. 8 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit the team, which had many members injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade after a man drove a red SUV into the parade crowd.
The event will be held in the gym at Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave. Admission for the benefit is $5.
The event will include dance performances from these high schools: New Berlin Eisenhower, South Milwaukee, Sussex Hamilton, Menomonee Falls, Waukesha South, Waukesha North, Mukwonago, Waterford, Greenfield, Sheboygan Falls and more.
The event will also include a bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
If you are unable to attend the event, funds can be donated to the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team by visiting the team’s GoFundMe.com campaign titled “Helping the Waukesha Xtreme Dance team dancers.”
The Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team is also raising money through the sales of “Waukesha Xtreme Strong” clothing and drinkware. You can see available items at waukeshaxtremedanceteam.com.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.