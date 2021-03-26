DELAFIELD — A slew of signs regarding the community-based residential facility proposed for the former Seven Seas restaurant, 1807 Nagawicka Road, have been staked into the yards of residents who oppose the project due to multiple reasons, including the project’s fit in the neighborhood, traffic issues and transparency concerns from the city.
The proposed CBRF from Castle Senior Living would include 44 units and 50 beds in a new 28,000 square-foot building and use the current building as a common space for the property.
Near the end of last year, the city approved the property to be split into residential lots — which neighbors and the community approved of.
Resident Jim Lowe, who lives on Nagawicka Road, said his primary concern is the zoning and density of the project.
“The CBRF violates the densities law with regards to zoning,” he said. “It violates multiple conditions within the zoning laws.”
However, Mayor Kent Attwell said in a recent Freeman article that according to Delafield’s zoning laws, CBRFs are allowed in any zoning within the city.
Attwell said the city has allowed CBRFs in any zoning for a very long time and that it’s following the process and code in place.
Lowe also said he had issues with the amount of traffic that the facility would generate, even if it were just elderly people living there.
“They were talking about a reduction in the overall traffic to the facility, when in reality, and they also in the same breath and discussion, talked about the fact that keeping seniors in the area will allow family members to come visit them,” Lowe said.
Another area resident, Cindy Thomas, said her main issue is not knowing what the actual use has been proposed yet and if it will be strictly a senior living facility.
“I don’t feel that type of facility is appropriate for the neighborhood and the plans of the neighborhood,” she said.
Thomas also said she has a history of not trusting the city, citing transparency concerns.
“The board approved plans for it to be residential and everyone was fine with that,” Thomas said. “Now here comes this other proposal and the board is asserting and selling it to the people that we could still have a restaurant on the lake.”
Attwell said the city had meetings with the owner of the property and the applicants to vet the process in place and requests made by the applicant.
Attwell said the reason for the change from residential to the CBRF was a change in heart from the owners of the property.
“The applicant came to us with a proposal after they had talked to the Weissgerbers and asked how to go about moving it forward,” Attwell said.
District 1 Aldermanic candidate Sandra Felker said she was surprised to see the new proposal after the residential approval.
“It looked like it was very detailed and far down the path before the neighbors and everyone found out about it,” Felker said.
Felker said she thinks the multi-residential feeling in a residential neighborhood seems a little odd.
“From an opinion of whether I’m in favor of it or not, I think that the Seven Seas being a banquet facility and a restaurant that had a legacy, people were accustomed to that being there,” she said. “The changes that they are proposing, so long as the city is very cautious and critical on the facade of what is going to be done, it is within legal zoning laws.
“I just hope we make it look like it fits in the neighborhood if that’s the direction we’re going.”
Danielle Henry, who is also running for the District 1 aldermanic seat, said the developer is creating new plans for the April meeting so she did not have an opinion on the project proposed.
“I think it’s very early in the process and I believe the applicant should have a right to submit their proposal and have it fairly reviewed, which includes citizen input and a public hearing,” Henry said.
When Seven Seas closed, many people in Lake Country were sad to hear the news, including Castle Senior Living owner Kris Keifer.
According to city documents, Keifer’s project would “remodel and revive” the Seven Seas restaurant to keep a modern look and feel to it and have public access for boaters.
“Our family does not want to see the restaurant go away from our lake,” Keifer said in a letter to the city. “One of our favorite things to do as a family is take our boat over and get a fish fry and watch the sunset. Losing the restaurant on this lake would be a huge loss for us and many other families in the community.”
Lowe said if Seven Seas is going to be part of the business, it needs to be explained more in the plan.
“If the reasoning for wanting to do it is to maintain Seven Seas open, then it needs to be a broader part of the business plan,” Lowe said.
Rick Behrend, who also lives on Nagawicka Road, said the project doesn’t make sense for the location.
“We need that kind of housing, but it should be up on Highway 83 where there are better traffic patterns,” Behrend said.
Additionally, Lowe said he supports CBRFs, just not in that spot in the residential neighborhood.
“I just don’t think that that’s the appropriate location,” he said. The project was slated to be on the Plan Commission meeting this past Wednesday, but it was tabled likely until the April meeting.
More information on the project can be found in the packet agenda from the Feb. 24 Plan Commission meeting on the city’s website.