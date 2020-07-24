WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man who was shot by sheriff's deputies in Waukesha County during a standoff has died, authorities said.
Officials say deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Waukesha about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the man — identified as Scott Kontowicz, 37 — outside dousing himself with gasoline. He was armed with a rifle.
Authorities have not said what prompted the deputies to shoot the man. WITI-TV reports life-saving measures were taken at the scene and Kontowicz was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead Thursday morning.
The three deputies involved have five to 20 years of service. They were not injured.
The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Waukesha Police Department at the request of the Waukesha County sheriff.