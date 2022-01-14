WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks made his first court appearance of the year Friday, just after dozens of new charges were filed in his case this week on top of the previous six counts of homicide.
Brooks, 39, faces life in prison for each of count of homicide; he’s charged with driving an SUV into the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. In addition to the homicide charges, Brooks now faces more than 70 new charges. Those include multiple counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run resulting in death, misdemeanor battery domestic abuse and felony bail jumping.
The modified criminal complaint against Brooks carrying the new charges was filed Wednesday.
Friday morning, Brooks appeared before Court Commissioner Kevin Costello, who had to take significant time simply reading out the charges and victims. The 26-letter alphabet was insufficient to include anonymous names for the victims — the list began with “Victim A” and ended with “Victim PPP.”
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper appeared on behalf of the state Friday, while Attorney Anna Kees, a public defender, appeared on behalf of Brooks.
Both Opper and Kees cross examined Waukesha Detective Thomas Casey. During testimony, Casey detailed how he encountered Brooks Nov. 21 by stepping in front of the red Ford Escape and yelling at the driver to stop. “I was pounding on the hood yelling at the vehicle to stop, which it did not,” he said.
As the lead investigator, Casey said he has reviewed video recordings of the incident from multiple sources. “We have 65 different files each containing different videos,” he said, adding that they came from citizens, businesses and some city cameras.
Opper asked how many people police have confirmed were struck by Brooks’ vehicle. “We’re at about 61, at this point,” Casey said. “Six of the people received fatal injuries.”
Costello set Brooks’ next court appearance, an arraignment, for Feb. 11. In the meantime, he remains in custody with $5.2 million bail.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.