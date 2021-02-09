Arrest made in dumping of nails on Ozaukee County roads

PORT WASHINGTON — A tip from a hardware store employee just may have solved the mystery of who has been dumping hundreds of nails around Ozaukee County over the past nine months.
Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol Monday charged Theodore Drazovic, 27, with one count of felony damage to property.
The complaint against Drazovic outlines dozens of instances where nails and screws were found strewn across roadways in Mequon, Grafton and Cedarburg.
Nineteen different instances in Mequon alone are detailed in the complaint. In one case last September, 182 1 ¾-inch roofing nails were scattered between Oriole Lane and Riverland Drive. In another, 128 finishing nails were found Sept. 13 on Buntrock Avenue, just east of the Mequon Police Department.
The Grafton Police Department has taken 48 reports of criminal damage to property from citizens involving tires that were either damaged or replaced, according to the complaint. The total damage reported in Grafton is $7,217.78.
Grafton police noted that roofing nails and construction nails and screws were reported scattered across several major roadways, side roads, in a park, and in the entrance ways of apartment complexes and businesses.
On Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 of last year, the Cedarburg Police Department responded to nails in the roadway on Columbia Road and Keup Road.
According to the complaint, a Mequon police officer was called to the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Donges Bay Road on Dec. 28 for the report of approximately 30 nails in the roadway.
While enroute to the call, the officer found 56 2 ½-inch roofing nails at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Donges Bay Road.
According to the criminal complaint, the nails appeared new and unused, and appeared as if they were placed very recently because they were not “not aged or damaged from prolonged exposure to the environment/vehicle traffic.”
Shortly after, Grafton police received a call from an employee of a Grafton hardware store saying Drazovic had purchased two boxes of nails. He was seen driving a black Cadillac sedan.
While collecting nails in the Town of Grafton on Dec. 28, an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputy and a Grafton police officer saw Drazovic’s vehicle driving on Falls Road.
The deputy stopped Drazovic and reported that he found an empty box for silver roofing nails in his car, according to the complaint. Drazovic denied being involved in the incident.
In a subsequent interview last Friday, Drazovic admitted he was the source of the nails in the roadways.
“Drazovic stated that it was not his intent to damage other people’s cars, but rather he believed that people were following him and that he would throw these nails out of his car when he felt threatened by them,” according to the complaint.
Gerol said other charges against Drazovic may be coming as different municipalities submit their reports.
A cash bond of $2,500 was set for Drazovic Monday.