PALMYRA — The owner of a horse that was hit with an arrow and subsequently put down because of the injury on the southern Kettle Moraine State Park trail Wednesday afternoon is looking for answers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The horse’s owner, Lisa Schreier, an avid trail rider, said she decided to go for a horseback ride with some friends. Schreier was part of a group of three and as they were riding, one of her friends noticed Schreier’s horse had been shot with an arrow.
“The whole arrow was sticking out of his leg and the blood was just gushing out,” Schreier said.
Together, the three women were frantically trying to care for the horse, call vets and haul the horse, Sam, out of the park.
Once at an animal clinic and given an X-ray, it was found that the arrow had hit Sam’s tendon, an artery and a bag of fluid in the hoof, creating a high infection rate. Surgery ultimately came to a $10,000 price tag, so Schreier said she had to put him down.
Schreier said the arrow came from above the group, based on the angle it went into the hoof. Overall, she said she wants answers, because the group was making noise and the perpetrator would have heard them.
“My belief is whoever did this knew what they were doing,” she said. “Either he wanted to scare us because they were pissed because we were in the woods scaring the wildlife away ... or I don’t know.”
Schreier said she didn’t think about the danger until afterwards.
“It could have been a person,” Schreier said. “You have hikers that use those trails, you have bicyclers that use those trails. The thing is, the guy’s a danger. If you’re bow hunting, you need to see your target.”
DNR Warden John Sinclair said they are investigating the incident.
“We definitely want hikers and horseback riders and everybody that’s out on the landscape to feel safe and to feel like they can enjoy these public spaces,” he said.
Sinclair said he’s worked in Jefferson County for three years and hasn’t seen something like this happen before.
“It’s certainly very unusual and concerning,” he said.
Sinclair said he is unsure how many people were in the area during the incident.
“Certainly the area is used by a variety of outdoor recreators, so we do have horseback riders, hikers, hunters and bird watchers, things of that nature,” he said. “All those different groups utilize this area so it’s not uncommon to have a variety of people in this part of the state property.”
In a press release, the DNR said they are working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to seek the public’s help with any information related to the injury of the horse.
Sinclair asks anyone with any pertinent information, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the DNR Violation Hotline 1-800-TIPWDNR or 1-800-847-9367.