“Artists Without Borders: Reflections on Art and Place” is slated to open on April 24.
“As the sole institution dedicated to the past, present, and future of Wisconsin art, MOWA does not seek to answer this question definitively, but rather to mount exhibitions that take the pulse of the present and encourage continued questioning,” according to the MOWA website. “How does a particular place give shape to its native art? How does art instill a sense of belonging to a place? What can art reveal about the ways place informs our identities?”
“Artists Without Borders” poses these questions. The nine featured artists — with roots abroad and in Wisconsin — present nine distinct takes on the relationship between art and place.
Seven of the artists are first-generation immigrants who draw artistic influence from their home countries, including:
■ Faisal Abdu’allah (United Kingdom) in his investigation of Afro-British social consciousness and Muslim identity.
■ Nina Ghanbarzadeh (Iran) in her celebration of the beauty of the Persian alphabet.
■ Francisco X. Mora (Mexico) with a suite of selfportraits in the tradition of Mexican surrealism.
■ Nirmal Raja (India) in her use of domestic objects common in an Indian household.
■ Jason Yi (South Korea) in his sculptural interpretations of South Korean landscapes and legends.
■ Rina Yoon (South Korea) in her adoption of Korean printing and papermaking techniques.
■ Xiaohong Zhang (China), who melds traditional Chinese painting with Western digital art.
The two remaining artists were born in the Midwest, but their work represents attempts to understand the worlds their parents came from:
■ David Najib Kasir’s paintings use Arabic motifs to depict Syrian refugees and images derived from the current war-torn state of his mother’s homeland.
■ Gabrielle Tesfaye’s films delve into the history of Ethiopia, and her largerthan- life puppets are inspired by the folk arts of Southeast Asia.
For more information on upcoming MOWA events, visit wisconsinart.org.