WASHINGTON COUNTY — As the pandemic comes to an end, the county may experience a different type of surge this summer — a baby surge.
One family experienced a baby boom of their own this year as Brittany Hefter and her two sisters all had baby girls within five weeks of one another.
“It was a wonderful support system to have during the pandemic,” Hefter said.
She added that her pandemic pregnancy was completely different than her first pregnancy between the extra doctor visits and not being able to see her family immediately after giving birth. Hefter also said that both she and one of her sisters caught COVID-19 while pregnant, which brought on even more challenges.
“Thankfully it was a mild case and we ended up OK, but it was tough,” Hefter said. “We tried to keep things as normal as possible, but we wanted to keep everyone safe and healthy too.”
Although births were down from 1,285 in 2019 to 1,165 in 2020 within Washington County, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, birth rates for 2021 could see an increase. Researchers from Michigan Medicine Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital recently predicted there will be a rebound in birth rates soon.
Medical experts from Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital said they are anticipating a lot of babies this summer too.
“We do expect a busy summer, but we will have to wait a bit longer to see if a baby boom really does happen,” Director of Birth Services for Froedtert West Bend and Menomonee Falls Kristin Lebiecki said.
Similar to what the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, Lebiecki noted that birth rates have been on a decline overall in the state and country too. Lebiecki said that it is nearly impossible to predict what could happen next with birth rates as data typically lags two years behind and multiple different factors could impact families during this unprecedented time.
“Between a potential economic growth and more subdivisions being built, it’s hard to point to one factor that could lead to a possible baby boom,” Lebiecki said. “On the other hand, parents really struggled this year economically and personally as their children went to online school, so that could mean more declining birth rates. It’s just hard to say what could happen.”