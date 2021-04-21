TOWN OF BARTON — A nearly century-old fire truck is road ready again, thanks to a community effort.
The 1929 Model A fire engine was recently restored in a project sponsored by the Historic Barton Business Association and Vrana Auto Body in West Bend.
The truck “had been sitting around Station 1 of the West Bend Fire Department for many, many years,” said Justice Madl, chair of the business association and West Bend District 7 alderman.
He estimated the truck hadn’t moved from that location in around 10 years.
The association “became aware of the truck and Dan Vrana, an auto body mechanic who has a real familiarity with older vehicles indicated he could probably fix that. A couple of other folks made donations of materials and time,” Madl said.
The renovated truck now boasts new pistons, valves and connecting rods, he wrote in a Facebook post.
The project was fitting with the association’s mission of advancing the Barton area’s economic development through beautification and creating strong business and social environments, Madl said.
He said the association has had a particular interest in the fire department, which he noted has been beyond capacity for some time as calls to service have increased.
Madl said the business association is glad to help with projects that “call attention to the fire department, especially in a positive light.”
The business association donated around $1,000 for materials and Madl said Vrana worked on the project during his free time for the last six months or so, wrapping up in recent weeks.
“We’re going to be doing a dedication ceremony very soon,” Madl said.
He said there is “a lot of nostalgia attached to a piece like this” and believes after the presentation the historic fire engine will be used in parades and other events in the area.
The project as a whole has created a lot of excitement, Madl explained.
“There is a lot of pride that we can bring this old metal back to life,” he said.
West Bend Fire Department Chief Gerald Kudek said the fire engine had been used in past years by the West Bend Firefighter’s Club in parades and other events around the county.
He said after the truck stopped working it was stored at Station 1 and then later at Station 3.
“Some guys have tried to work on it but couldn’t get it going,” said Kudek, who added that Jeff Szukalski of Jeff’s Spirits on Main helped make the connection between the department and Vrana Auto Body for the needed renovations.
“I think it’s a great project,” said Szukalski, who had helped with fundraising for a previous renovation project for the fire engine about 20 years ago.
With this most recent renovation effort, he said he did not participate in fundraising as others had jumped on board. Szukalski said he is pleased that the fire engine is ready to resume duty in community events.
“I am so happy. It’s a great parades vehicle and it shows more of the history of this area,” he said.
The fire engine’s renovation was a partnership of people in the community “who thought it would be cool to see it riding again,” Kudek said.
“We truly appreciate it,” he said.