WEST BEND — Students at Fair Park Elementary School are running their own restaurants, going fishing and even building a space shuttle, all with the help of their imagination and the school’s new natural outdoor play area.
The school has two play areas next to equipment: one for kindergarteners and first graders and another for the older students. Each area has wood stumps, sand, rocks and logs. “It’s using items from nature for the children to explore and use their imaginations,” said teacher’s aide Mary Spellman.
Staff members began meeting with a natural play space designer in February 2020, but after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the project was put on the back burner. However, kindergarten teacher Renee Wilberg was determined to see the project come to fruition.
On her way to the Sandy Knoll Dog Park earlier this year, she came across a large stump in a gentleman’s yard. She jumped out of her van and asked the man if he would be willing to get rid of it. The man turned out to be the grandfather of a Fair Park Elementary School student and was happy to find someone to take it off his hands. This was the beginning of the play area.
In the following months, more items were added. Fourth-grade students collected sticks from the school grounds for the younger kids to play with. Another teacher donated plastic plates and an art teacher is painting stones. A hole in a stump was also made into a home for pill bugs and sow bugs after the kindergarten class returned them to nature.
The outdoor space also serves as a way for students to learn problem-solving skills and design. Wilberg is encouraging students to pre-plan what they want to do in the area before going outside and design their ideas in a notebook to get greater exposure to STEM.
Wilberg began talking to the kids and giving mini-lessons on building up the area and spoke with the after-school program. The students have materials available to make everything from leaning wood structures to a teeter-totter to a tightrope.
“The kids love it. They absolutely love it because they can move the sticks around. They can build different things,” said Spellman.
“It’s reintroducing to the children all that nature has to offer us in such a free, inquisitive way,” said Wilberg.
In the future, teachers hope to extend the play area and add some more items.
“Ideally, it would be so nice to have some outdoor reading area and seating area for kids to relax and snuggle up with a book,” said Wilberg. She also hopes to add some tarps or tents and wooden benches depending on what is available.
In the meantime, students and staff are enjoying what they have to offer right now.
“Play is the work of a child, and we need to foster that and focus on what’s right here in front of us,” she said.
Staff is looking to add pots, pans and tree stumps suitable for a single child to sit on to the outdoor play area. Those interested in donating can contact Fair Park Elementary School.