On Tuesday, June 15th at approximately 10:45 pm the City of Waukesha Fire and Police Department responded to a reported balcony that had collapsed at 411 Carpenter Place. On scene crews found a 2nd floor balcony located in the back of a 4-family apartment that had collapsed onto the grass and back porch area of the lower apartments. No one appeared to be on or underneath the balcony at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to secure both, second floor doors to prevent them from being opened to a balcony no longer there. The City of Waukesha Fire Prevention and Inspection were contacted and responded. The upper 2 apartments were deemed unsafe for overnight occupancy due to no longer having 2 means of egress which is required by fire code. Contact was made with one family who was able to stay with relatives. We are still attempting contact of the occupant in the second apartment at the time of this release.
The City of Waukesha Fire Department would like to remind everyone to always maintain two ways in and out of your home in the event of fire. We would also like to thank our Fire Prevention and Inspection. They have once again proven to be an invaluable resource for our city.