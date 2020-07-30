FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file image from video, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Baldwin isn't saying what her chances are to be picked as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. She's also not saying whether she shares concerns raised by other Democrats about her Republican colleague, Sen. Ron Johnson, possibly assisting a Russian disinformation campaign. (Senate Television via AP, File)