Balloon Rally returning to Hartford

HARTFORD — After 10 years without launch, the Hartford Balloon Rally is set to come back this summer.
The Balloon Rally, put on by the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Hartford Municipal Airport. The hot-air balloon event will run from noon that day until about 8 p.m., around dusk.
The last Hartford Balloon Rally was held in 2011, during which balloons were grounded due to uncooperative weather. It was announced in early 2012 it would not be held that year, with then-director of the Chamber of Commerce Barb Laabs citing attendance decreases and weather challenges.
Current Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doreen Buntrock — who was also previously the director of the chamber, when she started the balloon rally in 1998 — said there have been many who have asked the chamber to bring the event back, and it’s already gaining steam in the planning stages.
“It’s a great event,” Buntrock said. According to information from the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce, the Balloon Rally will also include a Young Eagles program, night glow, fireworks, vintage airplanes and more. Young Eagles is a program through the Experimental Aircraft Association to educate youth ages 8 to 17 about aviation, and give them the chance to take a demo flight with a pilot.
More information is expected as the event draws closer.