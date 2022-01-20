Ballot-box ruling may affect local municipalities

CEDARBURG — A recent court ruling may affect how local municipalities accept absentee ballots during the upcoming elections.
A Waukesha County judge recently ruled against the Wisconsin Election Commission’s guidance for ballot-box voting from 2020. WEC’s previous guidance allowed clerks to accept ballots collected from designated receptacles, but with the ruling in Waukesha, those votes will no longer be considered valid. It also used to be acceptable to have another person, such as a family member, deliver a ballot in lieu of the voter.
The city of Cedarburg and Mequon and the village of Grafton have one drop box each attached to their municipal building where voters can drop off ballots. Clerk Caroline Fochs of Mequon said they have been using their drop box for every election for the seven years that she has worked for the city.
All three clerks stated they are waiting for further direction from the Wisconsin Election Commission about what to do now, especially with the primary election on Feb. 15.
Cedarburg City Clerk Tracie Sette reached out to the WEC after she heard about the ruling for guidance, just in case secure drop boxes attached to buildings are OK to still use.
“I think it would kind of affect the residents of (city) Cedarburg because the whole reason people would like to vote absentee and put it in the drop box is so they have less contact with people,” Sette said. She added that the drop box was also a way for voters to make sure their ballot is sent on time instead of sending it through the mail.
Sette and Village Clerk Kaity Olsen of Grafton said their drop boxes were used a lot for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also saw a thousand times increase in our absentee ballots,” Olsen said.
Reached via email, the WEC told Conley Media they’re exploring options to keep ballot-box voting an option for Wisconsinites.
“Staff and WEC commissioners plan to review the court’s order and consult with legal counsel in the coming days,” said WEC spokesman Riley Vetterkind.