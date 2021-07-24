TOWN OF BARTON — Two Town of Barton residents are being treated for severe burns after a house exploded about 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Norman Drive.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported by a nearby neighbor.
There were two occupants at the residence at the time of the explosion and they both received severe burns. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they were then med flighted to a regional burn unit.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene along with West Bend Fire Department. The call was quickly upgraded to a MABAS call, according to the release. Neighboring residences were temporarily evacuated.
The residence sustained severed damage due to the fire, smoke and water. The house and contents appear to be a total loss. Preliminary damage estimates were believed to exceed $300,000. There was minor damage to a neighboring home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the West Bend Fire Department.
The West Bend Fire Department was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, We Energies, Jackson, Allenton, Kewaskum, Newburg, Slinger, Germantown, Boltonville, Kohlsville, Fillmore, St Lawrence, Hartford, Grafton, and Richfield fire departments. State Patrol assisted the Sheriff’s Office with traffic control.
Traffic to the area was shut down for nearly four hours.