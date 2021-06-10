OCONOMOWOC — The Lake Country baseball team officially has a name — the Lake Country Dock-Hounds.
The name was chosen after more than 2,700 community submissions from the Lake Country community.
In addition, the DockHounds have also made the team’s first hire by appointing Trish Rasberry as the general manager to lead the Dock-Hounds into its first season.
According to a press release, the “DockHound” is a representation of all the dogs seen on docks and boats across Lake Country in the summertime.
Owner and Managing Partner Tom Kelenic said the team was blown away by the amount of support and participation from the community.
“Now that the team has an identity that Lake Country can rally behind, it’s time to get to work building a first-class ballpark and a championship- winning team that we can all be proud of,” Kelenic said.
Moving into her role with the Dock-Hounds, Rasberry knows the league well as she has served as the vice president of sales and service for the Milwaukee Milkmen. She is one of two female general managers in the American Association of Professional Baseball.
Rasberry said she jumped at the opportunity to manage the Dock-Hounds.
“Being in a position to build the team and ballpark from the ground up is something that I’m really excited to be part of,” Rasberry said in the release. “What really drew me to this was the ambition of the ownership group and the truly unique ability we have to build something special here in Lake Country.”
Construction has already begun at the ballpark site and an official groundbreaking is slated for this month where the team’s logo will be presented. Play could start in spring 2022. The 2,500-seat stadium will be located near the north west corner of the Interstate 94/Highway 67 interchange. Outside of the stadium, there will be smaller developments that include NX Level Sports Performance and Spiderz Batting Glove, the release states.
The ownership group for the team is made up of Waukesha County locals Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, Tony Bryant and Tim Neubert.
For more information on the team visit lakecountrybaseball.com.