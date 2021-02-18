PORT WASHINGTON — A Belgium woman is accused of drugging two people in her home by putting tranquilizers into their coffee.
The 38-year-old woman, who the Daily News is not naming to protect the victims, was charged Monday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with one felony count of placing foreign objects in edibles and two felony counts of recklessly endangering safety. The charges stem from Aug. 13, 2019, when a woman called 911 to say she believed her daughter had put a substance in her coffee. When officers arrived, they found the mother walking in the front yard, according to the criminal complaint. She had slowed speech and was unsteady on her feet.
A male was found in the garage and appeared lethargic, with a “blank stare on his face,” the complaint said. The suspect was found slumped over on the living room floor and was struggling to open a package of Band Aids.
Police interviewed the male while he was in the hospital and he stated that he drank a cup of coffee before driving the defendant to Milwaukee for a methadone appointment. He said that while driving down Interstate 43, he was seeing double and “felt like he was drunk,” according to the complaint. He made it to Milwaukee and back to his home in Belgium, where he had another cup of coffee and again felt dizzy and disoriented and thought he was going to faint.
The mother was also treated at the hospital, where police found her confused and lethargic, the complaint said. She reported consuming a cup of coffee from the same coffee pot that morning, after which she began to feel “loopy and dizzy” and was unable to walk in a straight line.
Police who were questioning the suspect allegedly found a brown glass eye dropper and a clear glass container taped to her chest, according to the complaint. Both contained liquid.
The woman allegedly admitted to making the pot of coffee, but denied putting any substance in the pot of coffee. She claimed that the vials taped to her chest were a homeopathic or essential oil, the complaint said.
Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory tests on the coffee and the liquid in the vials found the presence of Etizolam, a benzodiazepine commonly used to treat insomnia and anxiety, according to the complaint. The drug was also found in blood samples taken from all three people.
An Ozaukee County Sheriff’s detective also examined the suspect’s phone and found that she was using Facebook to purchase substances from other people, in one case from a user who manufactured his own chemical substances. The detective saw that the woman had placed orders for Etizolam and had been warned in messages that the drug was “very high purity,” according to the complaint.