Bell Tower Memorial now to be built in village of Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Following the pandemic, the Bell Tower Memorial group decided it needed to pivot on its plans to construct a veteran and community memorial. On Monday, the group announced it would move the future memorial from near Interstate 94 and Highway 164 in the City of Pewaukee to Kiwanis Village Park in the village of Pewaukee.
BTM is a nonprofit organization helping to preserve the United States’ history and promote learning through various programs, events and the construction of a memorial, according to the release. The group was started about six years ago.
Representing BTM, Becky Miller said that Kiwanis Village Park was chosen as the new site for the memorial to move it “closer to the activities of the Pewaukee community and schools. We feel it is more central to accomplish our mission.”
A definite groundbreaking date has yet to be set, but Miller said the group hopes it’s in the summer or fall of 2022 once fundraising is complete.
“As with many nonprofit organizations, 2020 was a difficult year for fundraising so the BTM Board worked directly with the village of Pewaukee to design a memorial that honors our local Veterans and the community, but at a less significant cost,” according to the Monday announcement.
The new plans for the memorial in Kiwanis Village Park removes the original building but keeps the memorial elements that are important to the project: a 7flag court with a working bell housed within an artistic and symbolic bell tower, plus a walkway of engraved memorial bricks (available for purchase) and beautiful landscaping.
The fundraising goal for the memorial is $225,000.
“The Bell Tower Memorial has always been about creating a space in Pewaukee where the community can honor all Veterans and pay tribute to special loved ones,” said Doug Swanson, president of the BTM Board, “We are excited that our current plan allows us to move forward with this special recognition.”
BTM is working with CCI, Corporate Contractors, Inc., Beloit/Delafield to design and construct the memorial, which will showcase a flag court representing each branch of the U.S. military, a memorial brick walkway leading to benches and a decorative tower featuring a working bell.
In addition to this public landmark, BTM also organizes events like their annual Veterans Oral History Project, Veterans in the Classroom, Take a Vet to Lunch, and more.
To learn more about the Bell Tower Memorial and to watch its progress, visit www.belltowermemorial.org.