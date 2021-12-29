WAUKESHA — Nathanael Benton, who is charged with two counts of attempted homicide in a case where he is accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield last year, is now facing an additional charge of attempted first-degree homicide after allegedly using a shank against a fellow prisoner at the Waukesha County Jail.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday includes four new charges against Benton, 24, in a new criminal case, including one count of attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault by prisoners, one count of battery by prisoners and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Benton was involved in a fight with another prisoner, later identified as Victim A, at the Waukesha County Jail on the night of Dec. 14. According to the complaint, Benton confronted the prisoner earlier that day, then, when the prisoner went to sleep, Benton allegedly attacked the prisoner in the latter’s cell with a sharpened toothbrush, a commonly used weapon called a shank.

According to the complaint, officers entered the cell that day and observed the entire floor and all objects inside the cell were covered in blood, with blood splattered on the walls, the cell door and the window.

As Benton was allegedly attacking the other prisoner, the complaint states, corrections officers responded and were able to detain Benton, who physically resisted the officers.

According to the complaint, once Benton was detained, he asked a corrections officer if he had killed the man he was attacking.

However, the man Benton allegedly attacked was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and survived. The victim told officers that he came to the Waukesha County Jail at the end of November and he did not get along with the inmates in his pod, including the inmate next to him in cell C518, later identified as Benton.

According to the complaint, the victim also told officers later that he did not at first realize he was being stabbed. The victim said Benton got him into a “rear naked choke” and he lost consciousness. The victim received over 20 stitches and staples in his head due to the attack, according to the complaint.

Benton is also accused of throwing bodily fluids on a corrections officer on Dec. 23, and on Dec. 24, Benton is accused of disobeying corrections officers’ orders and blocking the tray shoot door of his cell, according to the complaint.

Benton is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.

Lt. Nicholas Ollinger with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with The Freeman Wednesday that Victim A was not Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, on Nov. 21.