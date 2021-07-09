The exhibit, which is being held at The Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave., from today to Sept. 19, showcases paintings that many people have seen before. But unlike a traditional museum, the pieces of art showcased aren’t static paintings in a frame; they’re moving projections that are displayed on the Wisconsin Center’s walls and floors, accompanied by tone-setting music that plays throughout the exhibit.
The experience takes roughly an hour to walk through and features roughly 300 projections of the artist’s work. It also has a room filled with facts about Van Gogh and one filled with splashes of color designed to prepare audiences for the main attraction.
Fanny Curtat, who works with the French-Canadian team Normal Studios that developed the project, said creating all these rooms was no small task. She said her team spent over six months figuring out how to transform paintings into virtual projections, choosing the pieces of art for the experience and finding venues that could accommodate it.
However, she said that after putting the experience together, all the work her team put in was worth it because of the important message it tells. That message, she said, is that beauty can be created during misery, as Van Gogh created the work that the exhibit showcases while dealing with hardships himself. Curtat said after people have dealt with hardships of their own during the pandemic, she hopes they will see Van Gogh’s work as an inspiration that can give them hope for the future.
“He’s one of the most relevant artists right now,” Curtat said.
It’s a message that many people will be learning over the coming months, too. According to a press release, the exhibit has already sold over 53,000 tickets in Milwaukee. After it’s done showing in Wisconsin, it will move to other locations across the country, and Curtat also said that her team is already starting to work on other exhibits using the projection technology they developed for the Van Gogh Experience.
Until those exhibits are announced, though, anyone interested in attending the Van Gogh Experience can purchase tickets online at VanGoghMilwaukee. com. Adult tickets are $36.99, children’s tickets are $23.99, and students as well as seniors and military members can purchase a ticket for $32.99.