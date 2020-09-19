Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Democrat Joe Biden has left little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trump’s buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although he has not fully detailed his nuclear policy priorities, Biden says he would push for less reliance on the world’s deadliest weapons. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)