WAUKESHA — As temperatures stayed consistently high all Friday night, so too did bids at the 2021 County Executive and Fair Marshal Junior Livestock Auction at the Waukesha County Fair.
At the annual auction, which was canceled last year along with the county fair because of the pandemic, hundreds of bidders gathered at the Livestock Show and Sale Tent at the fairgrounds to bid on roughly 130 ethically raised animals that were all sold by area youths.
However, unlike a traditional auction, the bids for the cows, chickens, turkeys, goats, steer and pigs were often well above traditional market prices.
Hannah Tremaine, a teen from Oconomowoc who’s been given multiple awards for her livestock, sold her 1,320-pound grand champion steer for $6.50 a pound. Emma Vorpagel, the 2022 Fairest of the Fair, was able to get $5.50 a pound for her reserve champion steer. Elouisa Szczech got $700 for her 22-pound grand champion turkey, and Zach Heida sold his 60-pound grand champion goat for $950.
County Executive Paul Farrow said that everyone should bid as high as they can on purpose, though, because the money raised on Friday will directly help students involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs pay for college and equipment.
“Our goal is to give the kids as much support as possible,” Farrow said.
At the start of the ceremony, he asked the roughly 200 bidders to all donate $25 to help support the kids before reminding everyone to bid often and bid high. Over the course of both the small animal portion of the auction and later the large animal portion, announcers Mike and Bill Stade also used jokes and fast tongues to get people to increase their bids as often as possible.
Their attempts to increase bids worked, too, as at times livestock sold for thousands of dollars. 2021 Fairest of the Fair Mariah Richardson said that, as someone whose brother sold livestock on Friday, she knows firsthand that the money will be appreciated. However, she also said that all the tasks involved with selling an animal at the fair that the youths need to do, like cleaning the animal and marketing it, are skills that are sometimes more valuable than the money they earn.
“It’s more than just doing it for the check,” she said.
But the money still helped, and when combined with the work required to get the animals to sale, Fair President Aaron Schuett told everyone what needed to be, and what was successfully, done.
“Bid often for these kids,” Schuett said. “They put a lot of work into it.”