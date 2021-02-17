STEVENS POINT — Although there might not be as many fans in the stands these days, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) still wants to make sure referees and other sports officials are protected against sometimes abusive parents and fans.
On Tuesday, the WIAA expressed its support of a reintroduced bill in the Legislature that would make it a Class A misdemeanor to harass or intimidate a sports official in response to action taken or with intent to influence a referee, umpire, judge or anyone serving similar functions.
“The decline in the numbers of high school sports officials continues at a concerning rate, and the recruiting and retaining of officials is made more difficult by the lack of sportsmanship at interscholastic and youth events,” reads a press release from WIAA. “Fifty-seven percent of officials believe sportsmanship is getting worse, and they identify parents, coaches and fans as the cause of most sportsmanship issues. Surveys also indicate 43 percent of officials state that most new officials quit within the first one to three years.”
An identical bill was introduced near the end of last session and has been reintroduced at the request of the WIAA, National Association of Sport Officials and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The proposal is also supported by the Wisconsin Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) and the Wisconsin Soccer Referee Development Program.
Currently, it is a Class B forfeiture if an individual harasses, intimidates, strikes, shoves or kicks another individual, or if the individual engages in a course of conduct or repeatedly commits harassing or intimidating behavior with no legitimate purpose.
The newly introduced bill creates a new crime for harassment and intimidation of a sports official and revises the existing penalty. Statistics from the NASO’s Legislation Scorecard indicate 13 percent of sport officials have been assaulted by either a fan, coach or player.
The bill proposes a penalty as a Class A misdemeanor, which can carry a fine up to $10,000, up to nine months in prison, or both. The bill also allows judges to impose up to 40 hours of community service work or counseling, including anger management or abusive behavior intervention at the violator’s expense.