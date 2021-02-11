Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.