CEDARBURG — Bluegrass at the Village, one of the largest bluegrass festivals in this area, is back and will host four bluegrass bands that will take the stage on the newly restored Cedarburg Train Station platform on Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To kick things off, Pickin’ Up Speed takes the stage, followed by the Milbillies, Chicken Wire Empire and Special Consensus.
This year’s featured band is Special Consensus from Chicago. The group has received six awards from the IBMA, two Grammy nominations and 2018 Album of the Year. They are four vocalists and instrumentalists who try not to stray too far from their bluegrass roots. They have released 20 CDs and in 2020, Greg Cahill, banjo player, was inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats in Nashville. For a preview, visit www.specialc.com.
Pickin’ Up Speed is a traditional Milwaukee favorite at fairs, festivals and community events. The Sandersons have been a part of Bluegrass at the Village from the very start and have been instrumental in helping the event grow throughout the years.
Find more information on the band at https://bit.ly/2SByn5A.
The Milbillies will make their first visit to Bluegrass at the Village. They were nominated as WAMI New Artist of the Year (2020). The Milbillies are a five-piece string band that trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope, slinging high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit. For more information, visit https://themilbillies.com.
Chicken Wire Empire will be back for their high-energy, fast-pickin’ performance at Bluegrass at the Village. Since their last appearance, they have toured Europe and released several CDs and videos. Their lyrics are both original and traditional to enhance the quality of their instrumentation. For more information, visit www.chickenwireempire.com. In addition to a great afternoon of bluegrass music, guests can stroll through the outdoor living history museum to learn what life was like in rural Ozaukee County between the years of 1840 and 1920. Food, beverages and popcorn will be available to purchase throughout the day. There will be a live auction during intermission with items donated from local area businesses.
Over 400 seats are available under the tent. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Several shady areas and shade tents are available. No pets, coolers, carry-in food or beverages are permitted.Tickets will be sold online starting June 22 at www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets at the gate will be by credit card only and will be $15.
The grand sponsor for this event is Port Washington State Bank and other sponsors include: AnswerPort, Midstate Insurance, Kolb and Associates, Badgerland Bluegrass Music Association, Mike and Lucy Kolb, Jon and Sandy Dehlinger and Denise Boerner and the Lily Pad Guest House.