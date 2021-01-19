CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Drive past the intersection of Bluemound and Busse roads on any given day and you’re bound to notice the silhouettes of five stone structures.
Stretching several stories out of the ground, you may wonder if they were once primitive silos or perhaps ancient forts.
As it turns out, they are neither. But their history is still notable.
Likely built sometime in 1905, the structures were once lime kilns. In their heyday, lime kilns dotted Waukesha County’s many stone quarries. They were used to create the limestone mortar used to construct many of the buildings that still stand today in our region.
Today the structures — themselves made mostly from limestone — tower above an outdoor storage lot at the Walbec Group’s Repair Shop, where they stand as relics of industries past.
Recently, Clint Weninger, a land resources manager with Payne & Dolan, one of the Walbec Group’s subsidiaries, let The Freeman get a closer look at the kilns.
Just a quick tromp through shin-deep snow revealed parts of the kilns hidden from the roadway — mainly the furnaces, whose ferocious temperatures were used to transform the limestone rock into a quick lime powder.
Small enclosures with iron doors, the furnaces would look like outdoor pizza ovens if it weren’t for the towering structures above them.
“I think they heated the stone in there and then they pulled the quick lime out from the bottom,” said Weninger, gesturing to a chute-like opening.
Not Hadfield kilns?
While listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Hadfield Company Lime Kilns, a historical study of the nearby quarries asserts that the kilns weren’t constructed by the Hadfield Company at all. According to Joanne Kluessendorf and Donald G. Mikulic, the five kilns were constructed by John O’Laughlin, who purchased the Hadfield property and renamed it the Waukesha Lime & Stone Company in 1905.
While the Hadfield Company’s six kilns were linked by a unique ramp system and located just northeast of where the current kilns sit, the O’Laughlin Kilns were linked by tunnels to quarries to the west and south. They operated until 1918, when they were damaged by fire, Kluessendorf and Mikulic state.
Booming business
While no trace of the original Hadfield kilns exists today, according to the study, Joseph Hadfield and his son Abraham were the most famous owners of the quarries.
The Hadfields purchased the quarries in 1871, and quickly turned the operation into one of the largest business concerns in Waukesha and the biggest stone producer throughout Waukesha County, say Kluessendorf and Mikulic.
The rebuilding of Chicago following the Great Fire in 1871 created a huge market for building stone and lime mortar. In 1880, the Federal Manufacturing Census listed the company as having five lime kilns in operation and 56 workers. Eight years later, the company reportedly employed 175 men, 75 horses, two steam engines and shipped 20-40 train carloads of stone and lime daily.
The company eventually become so successful that it purchased other quarries in what are now Lannon and Menomonee Falls, building its own rail line: the Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Western Railway (now the Bugline Recreation Trail).
Payne & Dolan
Payne & Dolan become closely associated with the Waukesha Lime & Stone Company in 1926, purchasing the company outright in the mid-1960s.
Today Waukesha Lime & Stone is mainly known today for producing aggregate, though some agricultural limestone is still made there.
The property has two stone quarries that stretch across 40 acres. According to the Walbec Group, the quarry to the west of Highway F (Redford Boulevard) slices nearly 230 feet deep into a section of the earth where two plates collide in a fault line.