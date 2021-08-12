BluesFest headliner Robben Ford talks music, legends, guitars

DELAFIELD — Robben Ford was a 14-year-old kid from rural California when the blues first took hold of him.
He had learned a few chords from his dad and was playing guitar and saxophone with some young friends, when he heard the Paul Butterfield Blues Band’s self-titled album in 1965.
“Their music just really hit me. It was so powerful, and there was so much energy in it. Basically that is what whipped me up to get serious about the guitar,” Ford said recently.
Serious is an understatement.
Within a year the young guitarist would start playing with his older brother’s band, launching a musical career that has spanned more than six decades, and included collaborations with the legends Jimmy Witherspoon, Miles Davis and Joni Mitchell.
This Friday, area music fans will get a chance to hear Ford and his band as he headlines the 14th Annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield.
Friday’s musical lineup starts at 1 p.m., with Ford and his band taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.
In addition to songs from his many previous recordings, audience members will be treated to music from Ford’s upcoming album “Pure,” which is set to be released on Aug. 27.
Ford described the all-instrumental record as a sonic journey; one that incorporates a lot of the stylistic influences he has had over the years.
The Freeman recently chatted with the celebrated guitarist about his life and music; even what advice he has for young guitarists.
Here is a bit of that conversation:
Q: What was it like to play with Miles Davis?
A: Miles is my ultimate musical hero. I started listening to him around age 16 or 17. He and his band at that time, which included Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter and Tony Williams, really set the bar at a really high level. It was a really innovative, modern band, with a major star fronting it. I moved to New York in 1985, and I got a call from Tommy LiPuma, who had produced a band I was part of called the Yellowjackets. Tommy was producing what was Miles’ record “Tutu” at that time, when he learned he needed a new guitarist. Tommy told Miles about me. I got a call. And, ten days later I was playing with him in Washington, D.C., on the same bill as B.B. King.
I met the band in the hotel lobby on the way to the first show. I met Miles at the gig, and 20 minutes later we were on stage. I was literally sick with fear on the way to the show, but I just learned how to relax into it. He and I got along really well. I stayed with him for about six months, but I had just signed with Warner Bros. Records, so I had to leave to pursue my own career. That resulted in the “Talk to Your Daughter,” album which was a breakout record for me.
Q: Who are some other favorite musicians you have worked with?
A: I always cite the big three: Jimmy Witherspoon, Joni Mitchell and Miles Davis. I worked with them during pivotal points in my career, and they were also the best at what they did. Jimmy Witherspoon, the great blues singer, is one. I joined his band when I was about 20 and played with him for about two years. The day I was actually leaving his band is when I got a call from Tom Scott, and he asked me if I wanted to go on the road with Joni Mitchell. That was the first time in my life that I played with really evolved, great musicians. I always like to say, that I learned more with (Joni) and that group of musicians than at any other time in my musical life before or since. It was just an incredible education. And the music was so empathic. She was at the height of her powers. And then I recorded with her on her album “Hissing of Summer Lawns.”
Q: You’re known for playing rock and jazz, as well as the blues. What do you like most about playing the blues?
A: I am primarily known as a blues guitarist who has a lot of jazz influence in his playing. For me the blues has been kind of ground zero. And everything I have done, and all I have learned over the years, enhances what I do in a blues setting. I think when people hear the band, they are going to hear a blues band that is doing all this other stuff. I am always coming back to this blues center, with a sort of flower arrangement around it. I have always equated playing music to painting. There is something that happens behind the music that is on another level.
Q: What do you like to do when you’re not touring or recording?
A: I have an instructional website called Robben-Fordguitardojo.com that I have been working on a lot.
Things just changed so radically when COVID hit, so I dove a lot deeper into writing and recording, and the website.
The website is really active right now. There is a ton of content on there, both instructional and entertainment. There are interviews with really well-known musicians here in Nashville. There is a live concert every month. There is a live Zoom hang every month, and a little thing called “Story Hour,” where I tell stories about working with Miles Davis and Joni Mitchell, and other things.
Q: What advice do you have for aspiring guitarists?
A: There are three things. First, it is good to concentrate on one style of music for a while. Secondly, you should learn chords. From there you need to be playing with other people, perhaps in a variety of situations. But really, that comes after you learn your instrument. And really it’s best to learn your instrument through one style of music first. For instance, everything I learned in terms of jazz harmony was easily applied to the blues.
BluesFest facts
What: The 14th Annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
When: 1-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Where: Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Highway 83, Delafield
Tickets: One-day tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the gate. Two-day tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at www.waukeshabluesfest.com/tickets.htm or at the gate on the day of the event. Tickets purchased online will be held and available for pickup only through “Will Call” at the ticket tent located at the festival gate on the day of show.