CEDARBURG — If Clarence Boesch had his way, this story wouldn’t even be written.
A man of great humility, his years of civic duty to Cedarburg, Ozaukee County and his country were never about the attention or the accolades.
Boesch quietly served his community with little fanfare, some stories his children knew about and others they are only hearing for the first time.
Clarence Boesch died April 30 at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy of dignity in public service.
He spent 24 years on the Cedarburg School Board, 16 years on the Ozaukee County Board and 34 years with the U.S. Postal Service, most of them in Cedarburg.
A Korean War veteran, Boesch was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, supporting the bombing missions on North Korea. He continued his military service with the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a 1st Sergeant. Boesch was also a 50-year member of the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288 in Cedarburg.
Some of his most important work was done on the Lasata Board of Trustees, his children said.
“He really wanted to make sure that the county’s residents always had a top-of-the-line facility to stay at and remain in Ozaukee County,” said Ron Boesch, the second youngest of Clarence and Maxine Boesch’s six children.
Boesch supported funding and dismissed any talk of privatizing Lasata.
Former County Administrator Tom Meaux, too, remembered Boesch’s commitment to the Lasata Senior Living center, saying that the county’s senior citizens were important to him.
“Lasata was critical,” Meaux said.
Outside of his 12 years on the commission, Boesch sometimes took a more direct role in supporting the county’s seniors. He helped a widow in assisted living by driving her to chemotherapy appointments and helping her with finances.
Boesch’s daughter, Bonnie Drezek, said it wasn’t uncommon for him to take his grandchildren to visit Lasata residents, even if they didn’t know them. Ron Boesch said his dad believed the interaction with multiple generations was important for the residents, but of course there was a lesson in it for the grandchildren as well.
“There was always a lesson built in there,” he said.
Ron Boesch remembered how his dad never allowed his children to get any advantages as Cedarburg School District students, just because their father was on the School Board.
When Ron had an opportunity to go to Hawaii with a friend’s family, even saving up money on his own, he was reminded that taking days off from school for such a trip would result in an unexcused absence. His dad told him he had to make a choice. When Ron said he was still going to go, his dad said, “That’s probably the right choice,” Ron Boesch remembered.
Current School Board member Kevin Kennedy, whose father, Frank, served as Cedarburg schools superintendent from 1969 to 1992, said Boesch and his father had a close relationship. He said Boesch took his role on the School Board very seriously.
“He really wanted to work on issues and topics and do what’s best for kids,” Kennedy said. “He put lots and lots and lots of hours into it. He talked to people about it, about what would be the best solution. He didn’t just vote to, you know ... what’s everybody else doing. He really did research topics.”
Above all else, Meaux said that Boesch was a “direct and honorable man.”
“He was effective on the board floor because he didn’t chime in on everything, but when he did, people listened,” Meaux said. “I think he served his community very well.”