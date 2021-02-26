Maria Luther knows that families are getting creative.
How does she know this?
“We’ve been selling kites,” said Luther, owner of The Smiley Barn in Delafield. Luther said sales logs at the toy and candy store have been showing frequent kite sales recently, despite the winter weather.
So Luther has a planned response ready for the demand.
“Next month, I’m bringing in a whole line of premium kites,” she said.
As winter has settled in throughout Wisconsin and pandemic precautions continue, it is this kind of out-of-the-box thinking that many families are employing to stay occupied and engaged.
Luther has often heard customers express an interest in items and activities that will provide an alternative to screen time.
“People are very much interested in things that can occupy children in a healthier way than in staying on screens all day,” she said.
For those feeling bored with their collection of board games, here are a few suggestions:
Music
Especially popular with Luther’s customers have been musical options.
“There is a trend of people wanting to learn music in a way that does not include in-person lessons,” she said.
“We’ve seen strong sales of our roll-up keyboard,” Luther added.
The keyboard is color-coded, allowing children to match colors of the keys to colored notes in an accompanying book.
“It’s a great way to start,” she said. “We also have a version that just has white keys for parents that prefer to teach without the colors.”
The store is also offering a line of ukuleles in a variety of colors. The instrument includes a code for free online music lessons, according to Luther.
“A thing that makes these so attractive to children is the vibrant colors and patterns they can choose from that can fit with their personality. And they are small so they fit the size of a child,” she said.
Puzzles and Games
Also popular have been the store’s arts and crafts section, as well as puzzle sales.
Luther said puzzles designed to fit the whole family, with varying puzzle piece sizes, have been in demand too.
“Those have been flying off the shelves,” she said, adding that some adults are looking for their own puzzle projects as a way to “step away from life for a while.”
Other games
At this reporter’s house, the board game Zingo has been popular. It is a form of Bingo that young children can play by matching the tiles to pictures.
Or perhaps give Shut the Box a try. The game challenges players to roll dice and to flip corresponding numbers down, with an ultimate goal of closing every number or “shutting the box.”