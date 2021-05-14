WASHINGTON COUNTY — District 3 Supervisor Christopher Bossert released a statement Thursday asking County Executive Josh Schoemann to veto Resolution 11 regarding improvements to the intersection of County Trunk Highway S and Highway 175 in the Town of Addison.
On Wednesday, county supervisors approved an amended resolution with a 22-4 vote to amend the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan to allocate $500,000 in funds from the state for the realignment of the intersection of Highway S and Highway 175.
The original proposed resolution would have allocated $2.55 million in state funding for a half-mile extension of CTH W between Highway 175 and Highway 83 and for the intersection realignment of Highway S and Highway 175.
“The amended plan adds additional traffic to the intersection of Highway S and Highway 175. It also creates a new traffic pattern with traffic eastbound on Highway S now turning left onto Highway 175,” said Bossert. “The plans put forward by Highway Commissioner Scott Schmidt for Highway S were based on reducing traffic volume through that intersection to 200 cars per day. By instead increasing traffic through that intersection, and adding a new traffic pattern, the plans will need considerable modification and the costs will be considerably higher than what the County Board approved on May 12.”
Bossert believes Schmidt would have a similar perspective on the assessment. He was also concerned that there was no public input on the amended resolution.
“None of the neighbors who live in the subdivision to the east of that intersection were given any advanced notice or opportunity to provide input on any plan that would increase traffic at that intersection. The only plan those neighbors had previously seen was a plan that would reduce traffic at that intersection to 200 cars per day,” said Bossert.
“We’re evaluating the result from the unanticipated combination of amendments from last night’s County Board actions,” said Schoemann on Thursday. “Decisions will be forthcoming as we work through the implications.”
The original proposed resolution was met with pushback from landowners and neighbors concerned about the effects of the extension on three active farms. The constituents asked that the county address the intersections before implementing the extension.
During the meeting, County Board Chairman Don Kriefall brought forward an amendment that extensions of CTH W shall not commence until the county received non-county funding in excess of 50 percent of the total cost of the project or 2026, whichever comes sooner. The motion failed with a 12-12 split in in-person votes and two additional no votes from supervisors via Zoom.
Two other measures to extend CTH W were struck down in 2019. Each time, the resolution received the majority of votes, but not a two-thirds vote needed to pass.