Boy drowns at Menomonee Park

MENOMONEE FALLS - Despite efforts from citizens and first responders, a 7-year-old boy died from drowning at Menomonee Park on Wednesday.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, they responded at about 3:44 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a reported drowning at Menomonee Park, which is part of the Waukesha County Park system.
The 7-year-old unresponsive child had been removed from the water prior to law enforcement’s arrival and citizens on scene were performing CPR. They then turned the rescue efforts over to law enforcement and fire department personnel. The child was transported to an area hospital via ambulance where they were pronounced deceased, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lannon Police Department and Menomonee Falls Fire Department.
This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the parks website, the beach at Menomonee Park is swim at your own risk.