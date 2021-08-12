WEST BEND — The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County’s capital campaign is off to a great start, having already raised $700,000 of their $850,000 goal. The organization is seeking help from community members to raise the final $150,000 needed for renovations to its West Bend club.
The capital campaign kicked off with a luncheon at the start of summer. Foundations and companies largely contributed the initial monies raised.
Funding from the campaign will go towards renovations to the front entrance and several other improvements inside the building.
The entrance will have new glass and doors, as well as a patio area for outdoor programming. The club is also planning to remove its wheelchair ramp and install a lift. In the winter, snow can make it difficult for those who use wheelchairs to get up the ramp. This will help make the building more accessible and safe for kids who use wheelchairs and adults visiting the club for sports leagues.
The building’s interior will also be receiving a facelift with improved program areas, new carpeting and games, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) lab, a commercial kitchen and added technology.
There will also be added safety features, such as a new checkin/ check-out system and more cameras.
The organization plans to break ground mid-September, and the project is expected to take about four months to complete.
During renovations, the club will continue to be open after school and there are no plans to close.
“As the director for the Boys & Girls Club, I’m very thankful to our Board of Directors, our Board of Trustees and this community. It is the most giving community that I’ve ever worked in with extremely generous people. I’m so thankful over the years that the Boys & Girls Club has been taken care of,” said Executive Director Jay Fisher.
The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County has five different sites that see a combined total of about 600 kids each day. The West Bend location, which opened in 1998, sees about 200 kids alone. More than 60,000 members have been served at the club since its opening.
“Without all of them (supporters), the 60,000 kids over the last 23 years would not have had a place to go,” Fisher said.
In 2015, the club added kitchens and classrooms. The renovations will also include a commercial kitchen as the club serves snacks and meals.
The project is being led by a committee of seven people. Cochairs leading the project are Kelly Tighe of West Bend Mutual and Tom Postulka of Delta Defense. Kevin Steiner of West Bend Mutual and Tim Schmidt, of Delta Defense are the project’s honorary co-chairs.
American Construction Services is the contractor for the project.
The theme of the project is “Securing Smiles for the Future.”
“We want to put smiles on our kids’ faces, and we’re getting the club ready for the next 60,000 members,” said Fisher.
To donate, visit www.wcbgc.org, or send a check made out to the Boys & Girls Club to 925 North Silverbrook Drive, West Bend 53090.