MADISON — The latest call for Wisconsin’s election administrator to resign comes with a charge of misleading lawmakers.
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Wednesday said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe muddied the facts about Wisconsin’s voter roll integrity when she testified to the legislature back in June about felons and dead people who are still on the voter rolls.
“Audits designed to detect in-state double voting, as well as voting by persons who have been adjudicated incompetent or who are currently serving a felony sentence, are statutorily required and have been conducted successfully for many years,” Wolfe said at the time.
Brandtjen said the recent audit from the Legislative Audit Bureau showed that to be untrue. Wolfe and the WEC did not have current lists of felons, or dead voters, or people who’ve been declared mentally incompetent, she said.