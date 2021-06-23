Brookfield bar to hold 10-day music festival

BROOKFIELD — Summerfest may have been pushed back to September, but the community can still enjoy 10 straight days of live music this summer during the Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon’s “Saloonfest” between Thursday and July 3.
The festival, which starts at about 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends at 17000 W. Capitol Drive, will feature at least four bands each day from a variety of genres that will play both inside and outside.
Dave Dayler, the owner of the roughly 6,000-square-foot bar, said there will be something for everyone to enjoy during the 10-day musical celebration, from rock classics to heavy metal.
He also said that he wanted to hold the event during the time that Summerfest is traditionally held because he knows how eager people are to see live music after over a year of pandemic restrictions and cancelled shows.
“People are hungry,” Dayler said. “They want to get outside. They don’t want to wait until September.”
At the festival, Dayler said that there won’t be any of those pandemic-related restrictions, but the bar will be providing sanitizer, and that there will also be water stations as well as traditional music festival accommodations like a medical tent and security to ensure the event goes smoothly.
There will also be no carry-ins allowed, Dayler said, but the bar will be offering its full menu and drinks throughout the event. He also said that, because he expects the event to be incredibly popular, he’s hired extra staff to make sure everyone has a great experience.
Anyone interested in attending needs to be at least 21 years old, and entry costs $15 on Friday and Saturday, and $10 on Sunday through Thursday. For more information and to see a full line-up of the bands that will be playing, visit www.saloononcalhoun.com/events/saloonfest-2.
If you go
What: Saloonfest, a 10-day music festival
Where: Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon, 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield When: June 24-July 3 Hours: starts at about 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends Cost: $15 on Friday and Saturday and $10 Sunday through Thursday Info: www.saloononcalhoun.com/events/saloonfest-2
Other: Must be 21 years and older to attend