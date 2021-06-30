BROOKFIELD - A bomb threat at the Fujiyama Restaurant, at 17395 W. Bluemound Road, caused area businesses to be evacuated on Tuesday evening.
According to a press release, the Brookfield Police Department responded to the threat at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and to ensure the safety of everyone in the area, surrounding businesses were evacuated and traffic was routed away from the scene.
Members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit then searched the scene, the press release said, but no explosive devices were found and activity in the area has returned to normal.
The press release noted that, although two individuals were arrested on the scene, the individuals were later determined to be uninvolved in the crime.
The release also stated also that the lockdown was unrelated to the recent manhunt in Oconomowoc, and that investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about it is encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.