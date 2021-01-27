BROOKFIELD — A man from the Pewaukee area was shot at while driving along I-94 near Moorland Road around 3:30 p.m. today, escaping the incident with no injuries.
Sgt. Richard Krisher with the Wisconsin State Patrol said they believe the incident was related to road rage.
The investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect was available, however, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Nissan Altima with heavily tinted windows and no license plates.
The vehicle pulled up next to a pick-up truck, which, according to Krisher, was believed to be occupied only by the approximately 35-year-old man from the Pewaukee area.
“(The suspect) pulled up next to the pick-up truck, stuck his arm out the window, and shot at the pick-up in the passenger door,” he said.
Krisher said no one was injured and the driver stopped and contacted police.
“We are continuing to look for the black Nissan Altima,” he said.
The interstate was shut down for about 35 minutes as law enforcement searched for the spent casing. Krisher said they did not find the casing.
The pick-up truck escaped with only a bullet hole in the door.