Brookfield man plays patriotic songs on driveway for 66 weeks

BROOKFIELD — Every Sunday at 6 p.m. sharp, songs like “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” fill the air of Forest Lane, about a mile away from the Brookfield Hills Golf Course, thanks to Gary Kildinger, a trumpeter and lifelong resident.
Although there isn’t always a crowd at his 10-minute performances, rain or shine, mosquitoes or snow, the 68-year-old retired IT worker is always at the front of his driveway performing patriotic and hope-instilling songs to help remind his neighbors that they’re all part of a community that’s enduring these troubling times together.
Kildinger said he’s been playing at his house since May 2020, a tradition that he started after a friend asked him to perform at a cocktail party last year. After that performance, he said that he decided just to keep playing the songs to help build a greater sense of community in his neighborhood.
“This is about bringing people together,” Kildinger said.
On occasion, Kildinger does have to miss a performance, however. Recently, he and his wife traveled to the scene of the Surfside condominium collapse with a therapy dog from their church to help victims of the tragedy, and he also performs at retirement homes around Milwaukee as part of the Milwaukee Letter Carriers’ Band.
When he isn’t helping people however he can, though, he said he and his wife plan their weekends so that they are home on Sunday evenings to bolster the spirits of his community, which is something that his neighbors clearly appreciate.
“I value it deeply,” said Nancy Roger, one of Kildinger’s neighbors. “I make it a point to be here on Sunday.”
And while the praise he receives from neighbors Roger and the 8 or 9 other people who regularly come to their front porches to listen to the music is certainly appreciated, Kildinger said the reason he braves Wisconsin’s harsh elements while also making sure to occasionally change up the songs he plays is for a much more wholesome reason.
Kildinger said that he believes the songs like “God Bless America” are more than just notes on a page, and the pride-instilling message that those songs convey is something that people need to hear as the pandemic and other world events continue to make people feel isolated.
“It’s a prayer more than a slogan,” he said.