BROOKFIELD — Students from Brookfield East and Brookfield Central are working together with Brookfield Alderman Mike Hallquist and Shane Arnold of Mentor Greater Milwaukee to put forward a resolution that would see the city officially celebrate and recognize February as Black History Month.
“Our goal for the resolution was to bring attention to racial issues overlooked in our community,” said Brookfield East senior Langston Ford.
Hallquist said he looked into whether Brookfield had any previous Black History Month resolution passed and discovered there wasn’t one, so he reached out to his network and connected with the students.
“The kids were really thoughtful,” he said, adding they looked into resolutions passed in other municipalities and how to make that applicable to Brookfield. “I definitely would hope it would pass. I think the students out a lot of effort into this.”
The resolution will be discussed at the Legislative & Licensing Committee Tuesday, and may be added as an agenda item for the full Common Council meeting the same evening.
Jana Gharia, a Brookfield Central junior involved with the resolution, said she would encourage other young people to reach out to their aldermen and local officials.
“Try and get in contact with them, it’s just the first step,” she said, adding that addressing racial inequality and achievement gaps are issues communities can also examine.
Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto said he believes it’s important “recognize and celebrate the wide range of achievements by black Americans” and noted President Joe Biden signed a proclamation earlier this month designating February as Black History Month Nationwide. “I commend students for engaging with government at all levels,” Ponto said.
One of those students is Brookfield Central senior Rayyana Hassan, who said the city recognizing Black History Month would be a step forward. She noted the history of racial discrimination in housing and segregation specifically, and said this resolution is something “a lot of suburban communities can do.”
“This is a way to acknowledge the history in our state, and our country and our community, and kind of grow from there,” said Brookfield Central junior Cynthia Lu. She said she feels the Black Student Union at her school is doing a good job bringing light to key issues.
“It’s very encouraging and admirable to see a group of students come together to not only recognize the need for increasing inclusion but take the onus and leadership to try and enact change,” said Mentor Greater Milwaukee Board member Shane Arnold.
“Black stories aren’t normally included in schools’ history lessons, and the contributions that black Americans have made to this country are rarely, if ever acknowledged.”
Depending on the Legislative & Licensing Committee meeting, the resolution to officially celebrate and recognize February as Black History Month could move to the full Common Council Tuesday.