BROOKFIELD — A resident of the Elmbrook School District has filed a lawsuit against the district over its mask policy.
Heidi Anderson of Brookfield, who has taken the district to court before, claims the policy as it is now would prevent her from attending her daughter’s in-person graduation — she objects to mask wearing on personal and religious grounds.
Attorney Brady Henderson, who represents Anderson, said the case is asking the court to decide whether Elmbrook’s mask policy can actually be applied as it’s currently worded.
“The problem is, after the last executive order from the governor (got) struck down, the language in Elmbrook’s actual policy (is) no longer triggered,” he said.
According to the court filing, that policy is filed under the student dress code, but is meant to apply to all individuals on district property, and becomes applied “in the event that a governmental agency declares a public health emergency due to a communicable disease.”
Henderson cited the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling tossing out Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency and mask mandate as well as Waukesha County’s inability to enact such a mandate at the local level. “A county doesn’t have the ability to declare a public health emergency,” he said, adding a county can declare emergencies over things like riots or natural disasters, but not pandemics.
Henderson said although Anderson is the sole plaintiff currently, he’s aware of others in the community who might consider joining in litigation. He said to some extent schools do have authority over masks the same way they can deal with any health or safety issue, but the question is who policies can apply to and what lawful application actually looks like.
Anderson has gone to court against Elmbrook before, also represented by Henderson in that case. She sought the court’s intervention against a “lifetime ban” of her on district property after she made comments at a School Board meeting. The court sided with Anderson and granted an injunction, lifting the ban. Looking ahead, Henderson said the district can revise the policy on its own, in which case the court would simply decide whether the policy was viable for the sake of precedent, or the case can move towards a potential injunction. He said basic summons are anticipated sometime around the end of May.
Elmbrook Superintendent Mark Hansen told The Freeman the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.