WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks made his first court appearance of the year Friday, just after dozens of new charges were filed in his case this week on top of the previous six counts of homicide. He’s now bound over for trial.
Brooks, 39, faces life in prison for each of six counts of homicide; he’s charged with driving an SUV into the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. In addition to the homicide charges, Brooks now faces more than 70 new charges. Those include multiple counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run resulting in death, misdemeanor battery domestic abuse and felony bail jumping.
The modified criminal complaint against Brooks carrying the new charges was filed Wednesday.
Friday morning, Brooks appeared before Court Commissioner Kevin Costello, who had to take significant time simply reading out the charges and victims. The 26-letter alphabet was insufficient to include anonymous names for the victims — the list began with “Victim A” and ended with “Victim PPP.”
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper appeared on behalf of the state Friday, while Attorney Anna Kees, a public defender, appeared on behalf of Brooks.
Both Opper and Kees cross examined Waukesha Detective Thomas Casey. During testimony, Casey detailed how he encountered Brooks Nov. 21 by stepping in front of the red Ford Escape and yelling at the driver to stop. “I was pounding on the hood yelling at the vehicle to stop, which it did not,” he said.
Opper asked if Casey, who tried to stop the vehicle Nov. 21, saw the driver. He replied he did. When asked to identify the driver, Casey said he was in the courtroom and wearing a red inmate’s uniform — which is what Brooks was wearing.
As the lead investigator, Casey said he has reviewed video recordings of the incident from multiple sources. “We have 65 different files each containing different videos,” he said, adding that they came from citizens, businesses and some city cameras.
Opper asked how many people police have confirmed were struck by Brooks’ vehicle. “We’re at about 61, at this point,” Casey said. “Six of the people received fatal injuries.” The fatalities ranged in age from 8-years-old to 81. Those injured sustained injuries ranging from road rash to skull fracture and multiple injures.
Casey detailed how the SUV was seen striking multiple groups along the parade route, from ReMax, to the Waukesha South High School Band, Burris Logistics, Waukesha Blazers Baseball team, Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, Citizens Bank, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, Catholic Community of Waukesha and more.
“At any point in the process we’ve described so far does Mr. Brooks stop his vehicle and check on these victims,” Opper asked Casey.
“He does not,” he replied.
Casey said at one point Brooks pulled into a driveway and abandoned the vehicle. He then allegedly fled on foot and evidently discarded clothing on the way, which was located in a local backyard later.
Wisconsin State Patrol’s Mechanical unit analyzed the Ford Escape, Casey said, and found nothing on the vehicle that could have prevented it from stopping or caused it to accelerate.
Kees asked if Casey, when he saw Brooks as he tried to stop the vehicle, recalled whether the windows were open or down. “You would have been looking through the glass,” she asked. He replied that’s correct.
Kees also asked if Casey could make out Brooks’ hair or if it was covered up. He replied he saw dark hair but “I was just focused on his face... I wanted to remember his face and so I was focusing on that.”
After being taken into custody, Brooks, according to an officer, had an odor of marijuana and glassy eyes, Kees noted. She said at one point recently he told an officer “I didn’t mean to kill nobody.” Casey said he believes that’s correct.
Opper pointed out that if Brooks wanted to avoid striking any person or object, he simply could have stopped the vehicle. Casey said that’s correct. He also confirmed when Opper asked that at no point did Brooks get out of the car to check on those who’d been struck.
Costello set Brooks’ next court appearance, an arraignment, for Feb. 11 and bound him over for trial. In the meantime, he remains in custody with $5.2 million bail.
Opper said Feb. 11 has been found an “agreeable date” for everyone and families have been consulted.
None of the victims or their families publicly spoke in court Friday.
Case Background
According to the most recent criminal complaint, a detective reviewed video recordings of the incident from multiple sources. “At one point, Brooks leaned his head out the window to steer because there was a person on the windshield blocking his vision, however, Brooks does not stop but continues driving,” the detective stated in the complaint.
Investigators spoke with a woman Nov. 21. She had her “left eye extremely swollen and bruised and her right leg was in a boot,” the complaint states. She said the leg injury came from a previous incident involving Brooks in which he’s charged with running her over in a gas station parking lot with the same SUV used in the parade. She said he also caused the injury to her eye by hitting her.
Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million. Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running the woman over with the same SUV. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said "human error" by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called "inappropriately low." Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations over that bail.
For the separate Milwaukee County case, Brooks’ Milwaukee County bail was recently raised to $200,000, bringing his total bail to $5.2 million.
The injured woman who spoke with investigators Nov. 21 said Brooks was angry at her and hitting her as he was driving. “They stopped at the intersection of Bidwell and NW Barstow and she got out of the SUV for her own safety,” the complaint states. “She stated that Brooks sped off in an unknown direction.” She said Brooks later confronted her, yelling out his window at her — she described that location as the car station on the corner of North and NW Barstow. He again confronted her on her way back to Frame Park in front of White Rock School, she said.
During the November, 2021 hearing, Opper delved into Brooks’ extensive criminal history. Opper discussed cases where he was found guilty of resisting/obstructing an officer, substantial battery — intend bodily harm, strangulation/suffocation and more throughout Wisconsin. Other cases of similar nature were filed in Georgia and Nevada.
Causes of death from Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office officials for the five initially declared deceased were all from multiple blunt force injures.
According to the older criminal complaint, at one point, the SUV appeared to have brakes activated at the intersection of East Main and NW Barstow streets and an officer believed the driver would come to a stop and turn right, out of the parade route. "However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate," the complaint states. "The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into a crowd of parade participants. At this point it was clear to (the officer) that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible."
An officer shot at the vehicle three times, striking it three times.
One witness stated to law enforcement the vehicle moved in a "zig zag motion" and looked like it was "trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down."
According to Opper, Brooks had an active warrant out for his arrest in Washoe County, Nevada.
The Freeman will have coverage of Brooks’ case as it moves forward.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.