WAUKESHA — The man charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade faces new charges in a Milwaukee County case.

Ways to help in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged Monday with one count of felony intimidation of a victim, one count of felony intimidation of a witness and one count of felony bail jumping. The first two charges carry up to 10 years imprisonment each — he faces a bevy of additional charges in that including resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery.

The new charges come in a case from November where prosecutors say Brooks ran over a woman with a red Ford Escape — the same vehicle tied to the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade, where Brooks is charged with driving into the parade. In that case, he faces six counts of homicide in Waukesha County, each carrying a life sentence.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday, using the jail phone, Brooks allegedly told a woman he loved her and wanted to marry her. The criminal complaint says he punched her in the face and ran her over two days earlier.

Prosecutors say Brooks used phone calls from jail to intimidate the woman he’d allegedly run over at a gas station Nov. 2 in Milwaukee. The victim apparently suffered a dislocated left femur and fractured right ankle.

The victim and Brooks spoke Nov. 4. Brooks allegedly told her “I’m sitting up here facing 60 [expletive] years... you have to keep your mouth shut.” He also told her he would likely die in prison and to think of how that would make his mother feel. “This was all stuff you wasn’t thinking about when you opened your mouth,” he said.

Brooks repeatedly called the woman for more than a week, the complaint said. In one call, he allegedly told the victim not to cooperate with police, evidently hoping that would cause the case to be dropped. In another, he blamed the victim for his situation, and in another appears to threaten her. “If I really tried to do something to you, you wouldn’t be on the phone now,” he allegedly told her. “If I would’ve told [expletive] go do something, you wouldn’t be on the phone now. So don’t tell me what I tried to do ‘cause at any given time it wouldn’t be a try, it would’ve been successful... do you understand my people are going to move how I tell them to move?”

The victim allegedly told police Brooks “knows a lot of people” who could harm her.

Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. His bail is set for $5 million.

For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.