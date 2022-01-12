WAUKESHA — The man charged with six counts of homicide following the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade now faces a bevy of new criminal charges since a modified criminal complaint was filed Wednesday.

Darrell Brooks, 39, faces life in prison for each of the six counts of homicide. He’s charged with driving an SUV into the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. In addition to the homicide charges, Brooks now faces more than 70 new charges. Those include multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run resulting in death, misdemeanor battery domestic abuse and felony bail jumping.

The modified criminal complaint against Brooks carrying the new charges was filed Wednesday. The new filing comes just over a day before his next court appearance on Friday.

The new complaint details the experiences of those injured and otherwise affected by the parade who survived — including school children. “Victims H-Q were participating in the parade as part of the Waukesha South Band,” the report reads. “Victims H-K and M-Q were struck directly by the SUV in the street near the area of Divino Gelato/Subway located at 215 and 227 W. Main St. Victims H-K and M-Q were all injured as a result of being struck by the SUV. The injuries ranged in severity from bodily harm (to) great bodily harm.”

Another victim group included the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Team, which had members injured in addition to the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks — whose death led to the sixth homicide charge filed shortly after Brooks’ first court appearance last November.

The Waukesha Xtreme Dance team, Burris Logistics group, Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, Catholic Community of Waukesha and more, make up the others injured. “Brooks struck parade participants from at least eight different groups marching in the parade, spread out over the course of about five blocks, and some spectators along the way,” the report states. “All of the victims who were killed and most of the people that were injured were walking right down the middle of the road in plain view. Main Street was clearly closed to through traffic, there were barricades in place and police present to direct motorists for the entire length of the parade route.”

A detective reviewed video recordings of the incident from multiple sources. “At one point, Brooks leaned his head out the window to steer because there was a person on the windshield blocking his vision, however, Brooks does not stop but continues driving,” the detective stated in the complaint.

Investigators spoke with a woman Nov. 21. She had her “left eye extremely swollen and bruised and her right leg was in a boot,” the complaint states. She said the leg injury came from a previous incident involving Brooks in which he’s charged with running her over in a gas station parking lot with the same SUV used in the parade. She said he also caused the injury to her eye by hitting her.

Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million. Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running the woman over with the same SUV. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said "human error" by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called "inappropriately low." Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations over that bail.

For the separate Milwaukee County case, Brooks’ Milwaukee County bail was recently raised to $200,000, bringing his total bail to $5.2 million.

The injured woman who spoke with investigators Nov. 21 said Brooks was angry at her and hitting her as he was driving. “They stopped at the intersection of Bidwell and NW Barstow and she got out of the SUV for her own safety,” the complaint states. “She stated that Brooks sped off in an unknown direction.” She said Brooks later confronted her, yelling out his window at her — she described that location as the car station on the corner of North and NW Barstow. He again confronted her on her way back to Frame Park in front of White Rock School, she said.

Investigators conclude the report by stating: “At no time did Brooks, as the operator of the SUV involved in the multiple collisions, make any reasonable effort to investigate what was struck, and that he failed to stop the vehicle as close to the scheme of the accident as possible, and did not remain at the scene of the accident.”

Brooks is represented by Attorneys Jeremy Christian Perry and Amanda Kees, public defenders. He’ll appear before Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

What we already knew

During the November, 2021 hearing, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper delved into Brooks’ extensive criminal history. Opper discussed cases where he was found guilty of resisting/obstructing an officer, substantial battery — intend bodily harm, strangulation/suffocation and more throughout Wisconsin. Other cases of similar nature were filed in Georgia and Nevada.

Causes of death from Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s office officials for the five initially declared deceased were all from multiple blunt force injures.

According to the older criminal complaint, at one point, the SUV appeared to have brakes activated at the intersection of East Main and NW Barstow streets and an officer believed the driver would come to a stop and turn right, out of the parade route. "However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate," the complaint sates. "The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into a crowd of parade participants. At this point it was clear to (the officer) that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible."

An officer shot at the vehicle three times, striking it three times.

One witness stated to law enforcement the vehicle moved in a "zig zag motion" and looked like it was "trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down."

According to Opper, Brooks had an active warrant out for his arrest in Washoe County, Nevada.

The Freeman will have coverage of Brooks’ Friday preliminary hearing.

