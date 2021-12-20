MILWAUKEE — For the first time in weeks, Darrell Brooks made a court appearance Monday — but not for his Waukesha County case.
Brooks, 39, is charged in Waukesha County with six counts of homicide after the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21. He’s charged with driving an SUV into the parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60.
Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million. Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running a woman over with the same SUV. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said "human error" by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called "inappropriately low." Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations over that bail.
On Monday, Brooks appeared via the telephone before the Milwaukee County Circuit Court for charges he faces in the earlier case there. Those charges include resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery. He was more recently charged with one count of felony intimidation of a victim, one count of felony intimidation of a witness and one count of felony bail jumping after prosecutors reviewed his statements over the phone from jail.
Brooks’ former attorneys withdrew from the case Nov. 30, citing a conflict of interest after they said they knew people affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. He’s since had a public defender order appointing new counsel. His new attorneys are Robert Hampton and William Rakestraw, public defenders.
Milwaukee County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson requested Monday a new, $200,000 bail be set for Brooks in the Milwaukee County case. He cited two “serious and egregious reasons” for that: the behavior that led to Brooks being charged with six counts of homicide following the Christmas parade, and his new charges of victim intimidation.
Torbenson said that while in custody Brooks made “49 phone calls to the victim he is ordered to have no contact with... 25 of those calls did get through to the victim and in 14 of those calls the state has charged the defendant with (victim) intimidation.”
Arguing against the bail amount, Hampton said Brooks’ existing $5 million sum in the Waukesha County case is effectively insurmountable for a person of his means. “Nobody could look at this and say Mr. Brooks is not coming back to court,” he said. “We know where he’s going to be for a very long time.”
Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas said she recognizes the possibility someone could theoretically serve as a benefactor for Brooks and theoretically pay his $5 million bail in Waukesha County. “I think there’s a huge reason to think he’s not going to come to court if he’s released in another county,” she said.
Havas granted the state’s request for $200,000 bail in the Milwaukee County case, bringing Brooks total bail amount to $5.2 million.
Brooks will appear next for that case Feb. 2. Before then, he’ll appear for the Waukesha County case Jan. 14. He remains in custody in the meantime.
