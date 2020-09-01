Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.