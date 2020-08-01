In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during a news conference in Green Bay, Wis. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday, July 10, 2020, overturned three of four partial budget vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, bucking decades of court precedent that upheld the governor's broad veto powers. However, the justices also upheld one of Evers' vetoes and declined to consider a challenge to a pair of partial vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, saying the 2019 lawsuit was filed too late.