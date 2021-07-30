CITY OF PEWAUKEE — As residents in Waukesha County busied themselves Thursday picking up after early morning storms that swept through the area, dozens of construction workers were out on Bluemound Road (Highway JJ) west of Interstate 94, working on large office, industrial and residential projects.
Just south of Lakeland Supply Inc., the Briohn Building Corporation has been constructing a 218,000square-foot industrial spec building for Westminster Capital.
“We are going vertical with precast and steel in August with overall completion this year,” Briohn Vice President Mike Miksich said of the project.
About a mile north of the spec building project, Briohn crews are working with Kowal Investment Group on pre-construction needs for a planned twostory office building on a 3.18-acre site southwest of Bluemound Road and Morris Street. The building was last slated to be about 24,000 square feet.
Attempts to find out more about the project from Kowal were unsuccessful on Thursday. The company already has a building off Busse Road.
Subdivisions
At least two larger residential developments are also taking place along the roughly one-mile stretch of Bluemound Road that runs north of Lakeland Supply.
Across the street from Kowal’s office building project, for instance, Neumann Development is in the early stages of constructing The Reserve at Parkway Ridge. The development calls for 58 condos spread across three two-unit buildings and 13 four-unit buildings.
According to a brochure on Neumann’s website, the development will include a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, professionally maintained lawn care, and snow removal services.
About a half-mile north of Lakeland Supply on the west side of the roadway, Bielinski Homes is doing grading work for the 24home Greenland Subdivision.
First approved by the Plan Commission in January 2019, the subdivision was originally dubbed Cardinal Meadows. Bielinksi returned to the Plan Commission in April of this year, however, seeking re-approval for the development’s preliminary plat under the new name.
The subdivision is being constructed on 15.6 acres with lot sizes expected to be just over 1.5 acres in size.