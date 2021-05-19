Building community at the pool

That much was clear from the attendance at the popular swimming spot.
With the newly renovated pool about to reopen in less than a month, Young has launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at making sure that the growing number of people of color that now call Waukesha home have a chance to benefit from the new pool, regardless of their ability to pay.
The details of how the aid would be distributed to eligible families and individuals will be hammered out sometime after the pool reopens, but the hope is to secure $3,000 for pool passes and lessons for Waukesha residents of African American, Hispanic or Asian descent.
Young, who has spent much of his life engaged in social justice issues, got the idea to launch the effort after learning that the pool would be ready for swimmers this summer.
Giving back
Although Young no longer lives in Waukesha, the 60-year-old lived across from the pool between 2016 and 2018 and supported the city’s efforts to rebuild the then-aging attraction.
After a hard year, which included the racial justice struggles that took place across the country, Young said he wanted to help those most impacted by the racial inequalities that permeate America.
“I had been thinking about this for a while and wanted to find something to do to give back,” said Young, who now lives in Madison and ran for governor in 2002 as a Green Party candidate. “With Waukesha becoming more diverse in recent years, I felt a need to try and build more community.”
At first Young had set out to simply donate $500 of his own money to the cause, but after realizing that could only pay for either a few family pool passes or a dozen learn to swim lessons, he put out the call to his former Buchner Park lifeguards via the GoFundMe effort.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised $2,650.
“I think it is wonderful to see Jim raising money for some kids who can probably really benefit from it,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said of the effort. “This is the kind of support that makes a community really special.”
Young said he’s hoping the assistance will help more people of color get involved with the city’s pools, and perhaps even become lifeguards themselves someday.
“Lessons make swimming fun and safe,” Young said. “They’re a building block.”
What’s next?
A grand reopening of Buchner Pool has been scheduled for June 12. The hope is to present the city with the check for the effort at that time.