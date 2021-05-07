Building up confidence with haircuts

WEST BEND — For many children in low-income situations, a haircut can be a luxury. To help boys coming from vulnerable situations, the River Bend Place and Blades Barbershop teamed up to give children in need free haircuts.
Children who are cared for at River Bend Place may have suffered abuse or neglect that caused health issues. The River Bend Place serves both boys and girls, and can provide services for up to 15 children at once time.
Those at the River Bend Place can still take trips to Mukwonago to use the facilities on the main Norris, Inc. campus.
“A lot of them, if not all of them, have pretty significant trauma,” said Justin Ernisse, group care program manager. The children stay with the organization in residential treatment for three to six months.
Children can also find shelter in an emergency situation. River Bend Place has a program for all Washington County youths where if something happens at home and a child needs a safe place, they can go to River Bend Place — even in the middle of the night.
Ernisse was looking to partner with a local barbershop for a discount on haircuts as many of the children come from low-income situations. Blades Barbershop, 1427 West Washington Street, offered to provide the haircuts for free.
“They deserve a fighting chance and if I can give them a haircut to make them feel better about their day, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Tracy Gamsky, owner and founder of Blades Barbershop and master barber.
Each resident is treated like any other client and gets a full service. Blades’ master barbers evaluate the haircut, give the haircut, shampoo the hair and give a massage and a hot towel.
“We try to give them a little bit of fun when they get a haircut. We don’t wait a haircut to be a chore,” said Gamsky. She emphasized that she loves kids and wanted to help them boost their confidence to feel good about themselves.
“It’s amazing what a haircut can do. The kids get so excited,” said Ernisse.
River Bend Place opened in July at 801 East Washington Street to provide residential treatment and shelter care services to boys and girls ages 12-17.
It is the first extension of Norris, Inc.’s headquarters in Mukwonago. Founded in the early 1900s by Neil Norris to help at-risk youth, the main campus can serve more than 30 boys at one time. It is equipped with ropes courses and a pond for swimming, fishing and canoeing.
Ernisse stated that years ago, Norris Inc. was a “black sheep” in the community and some people had negative connotations about the kids they serve. Since then, the organization has worked to build up a positive influence in the community and make others aware of their services.
“Working with other people in the community like Blades shines a light on these kids that kind of get forgotten about,” he said.
River Bend Place is also hoping to partner with another business to offer haircuts for girls.